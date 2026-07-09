Rohit Sharma Arrives Early in London Ahead of England ODIs
The Hitman is now in London, as he begins his practice sessions for England ODIs. Rohit Sharma has arrived much earlier than the other Indian players, eager to give his best in the upcoming series. The former Indian captain has scored 7 ODI centuries in the English conditions.
Rohit Sharma has come to London well prepared in advance ahead of his forthcoming series against England and is now making ample preparations to match intensity as well. The former Indian skipper is doing his utmost to prepare himself for his comeback into international cricket under the 50 over format.
According to reports, Rohit has completed a couple of full-fledged training sessions at local cricket clubs in and around London. In these practice games, he played against some of the local club bowlers, getting back into a rhythm and tightening his batting ahead of the big series. His early berth shows his desire to adjust to the form of play being played in England and to be ready for the first ODI.
Rohit Sharma in England in ODIs:
- Innings: 27
- Not Out: 5
- Runs: 1428
- Average: 64.90
- Strike Rate: 90.78
- 100s: 7
- 50s: 7
Rohit's display in the leading order will be vital as India take on England in a big series. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return, hoping the experienced opener can lead from the front and provide India with strong starts throughout the series.
Our Take
Rohit Sharma arriving early in London shows that he will keep no stones unturned in the ODI series against England. He was able to find his rhythm back in the last ODI against Afghanistan, and will be eager to continue the same in the upcoming series. It should also be noted that Rohit Sharma was able to give his best World Cup campaign in 2019, which was played in England. And now he returns back to the English conditions to prepare for the upcoming World Cup.