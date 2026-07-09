Rohit Sharma Arrives Early in London Ahead of England ODIs

Rohit Sharma arriving early in London shows that he will keep no stones unturned in the ODI series against England. He was able to find his rhythm back in the last ODI against Afghanistan, and will be eager to continue the same in the upcoming series. It should also be noted that Rohit Sharma was able to give his best World Cup campaign in 2019, which was played in England. And now he returns back to the English conditions to prepare for the upcoming World Cup.