Twitter Reacts as Ben Stokes Responds to ECBs ICC Rules Controversy
Ben Stokes continues to be a hilarious player both on and off the field. Though he has retired from the game, fans have seen his humour on social media these days. A post said that the ECB broke anti-corruption rules, as Stokes demands them to sack him as a captain.
Ben Stokes retired from international cricket after the Test series against New Zealand. During the last game, Stokes had his retirement announced in the middle of the game. Now there is an ICC anti-corruption rule, for which the majority of the players won't be aware of.
Sack him … https://t.co/LYQ5ZlYqDE— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 9, 2026
With the England Cricket Board releasing the video of Stokes retirement in the middle of the game, the board has broken the same. It is being reported that the ICC will be launching a probe on this matter, and ensure that the investigation takes place properly. These reports have been covered by various major news channels, and Stokes caught his eyes on one of them.
He responded to their tweets by demanding to sack him. This was way too hilarious for the fans to notice, as Stokes himself announced his retirement from the game. And a few days after his retirement, he is now demanding to sack him as soon as possible.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same.
How he Felt?
How ben stokes feels after saying that pic.twitter.com/nhxOcvAw2G— Kartik Sharma (@KartikSharmaFC) July 9, 2026
A Twitter user posted a video to determine how Ben Stokes would have felt after saying that. And it was a Stokes edit, the best way to determine how he would have actually felt.
High Aura
Aura is so high, bro himself told them to sack him 🗿🗿🗿 pic.twitter.com/AGBxfrp0kx— Dugout prasanth📽️🏏 (@DieHardFanOfTh4) July 9, 2026
Ben Stokes might just have created history in the game of cricket. He became the first player to call to sack himself from the game after his retirement.
Next Profession
Stand up comedian inside you is coming out.— Faiyaz (@FaiyazWhat) July 9, 2026
Next profession Hopefully 💀
What's next for Ben Stokes noting the fact that he has retired from international cricket? Well, looking at his tweets shows that he would be coming up as a stand-up comedian.