Big Bash Leagues Chepauk Opener Promo Lights Up Social Media
Big Bash League is now confirmed to have its opening match in Chennai. After the Prime Ministers of both countries met each other, they confirmed the availability of Chepauk for the BBL opener. It will be Melbourne Renegades going against Perth Scorchers on 12 December.
It's official! The Big Bash League is now officially coming to India, as the opening match of the upcoming season will take place at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. On 12 December, history will be written as it will be the first match of the Big Bash League which will be taking place in the Indian pitches.
Yesterday, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, met with the Australian Prime Minister for bilateral talks. Amidst the same, it has also been confirmed that Big Bash League’s opening game will take place in India. PM Modi said, “I am delighted that a Big Bash League match will be held in Chennai, India. For any sporting league, hosting an event in India guarantees extensive reach and viewership.”
BBL PROMO ON HISTORIC BBL 2026 MATCH IN CHENNAI.🔥🇮🇳— Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) July 10, 2026
- Big Bash League at Chepauk..!!!pic.twitter.com/hmfnJkgPAB
The official page of Big Bash League also released a promo video for the same. Melbourne Renegades will be going against Perth Scorchers on 12 December at 2:40 PM IST. But the venue won't be the typical Australian pitches, it will be the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Our Take
The Big Bash League taking place in India is not just an opportunity for the BBL to grab more viewership. It also opens doors for the Indian Premier League to host some of its games in Australia. Along with that, fans will be much more delighted when they see the IPL teams going against BBL teams for the bilateral series.