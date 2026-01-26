Perth Scorchers Cricket Team News

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Players
Prithvi ShawRohit SharmaDasun ShanakaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstoneJacob BethellShreyas IyerRavi BishnoiEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh Tiwary
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At Sportscafe, we bring you the most up-to-date Perth Scorchers news, ensuring you never miss a moment of their journey. From match highlights to strategic analyses, discover all the stories that make the Scorchers one of the league's most celebrated teams.

Watch, BBL | Confusion prevails as Joel Davies walks back after Connolly's catch ruled illegitimate

Watch, BBL | Confusion prevails as Joel Davies walks back after Connolly's catch ruled illegitimate

  • news
  • cricket
BBL Final | Twitter in awe as Perth Scorchers seal sixth title with clinical win over Sydney Sixers

BBL Final | Twitter in awe as Perth Scorchers seal sixth title with clinical win over Sydney Sixers

  • news
  • cricket
BBL Qualifier | Twitter in awe as Perth Scorchers storm into final with thumping win over Sydney Sixers

BBL Qualifier | Twitter in awe as Perth Scorchers storm into final with thumping win over Sydney Sixers

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  • cricket
BBL Qualifier | Twitter in awe as Smith silences Perth crowd with unbelievable pick-up shot

BBL Qualifier | Twitter in awe as Smith silences Perth crowd with unbelievable pick-up shot

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  • cricket
BBL Qualifier | Twitter on edge as fire breaks out in garden lawn outside Perth Stadium

BBL Qualifier | Twitter on edge as fire breaks out in garden lawn outside Perth Stadium

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  • cricket
BBL Qualifier | Twitter in awe as Richardson wakes up batter within with beautiful off drive

BBL Qualifier | Twitter in awe as Richardson wakes up batter within with beautiful off drive

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  • cricket
BBL Qualifier | Twitter in shock as Finn Allen breaks shackles with audacious six off Mitchell Starc

BBL Qualifier | Twitter in shock as Finn Allen breaks shackles with audacious six off Mitchell Starc

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers | Sixers hold nerve in Perth to seal final spot

AI Simulation, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers | Sixers hold nerve in Perth to seal final spot

  • news
  • cricket
Perth Scorchers & Sydney Sixers, Qualifier | Big Bash League

Perth Scorchers & Sydney Sixers, Qualifier | Big Bash League

  • news
  • cricket
WATCH, BBL | Allen ragebaits Rauf into shoving exchange before melting tensions with hearty laguhter

WATCH, BBL | Allen ragebaits Rauf into shoving exchange before melting tensions with hearty laguhter

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter goes box cricket mode as Finn Allen’s skier hits roof to extend his stay in middle

BBL | Twitter goes box cricket mode as Finn Allen’s skier hits roof to extend his stay in middle

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  • cricket
BBL |Twitter on edge as Melbourne Renegades beat Perth Scorchers in nail-biting thriller

BBL |Twitter on edge as Melbourne Renegades beat Perth Scorchers in nail-biting thriller

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  • cricket
Watch, BBL | Tabraiz Shamsi makes memorable debut with trademark shoephone celebration in Perth

Watch, BBL | Tabraiz Shamsi makes memorable debut with trademark shoephone celebration in Perth

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter gets nostalgic as David Warner rolls back years with stunning six off Beardman

BBL | Twitter gets nostalgic as David Warner rolls back years with stunning six off Beardman

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter in awe as Gilkes and Konstas combine admirably to pull off stunning relay catch at boundary

BBL | Twitter in awe as Gilkes and Konstas combine admirably to pull off stunning relay catch at boundary

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  • cricket
Watch India’s Last Perth Masterclass Against Australia

Watch India’s Last Perth Masterclass Against Australia

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  • cricket
BBL | Konstas heroics and Thunder spinners power clinical win to boost playoff hopes

BBL | Konstas heroics and Thunder spinners power clinical win to boost playoff hopes

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter reacts as Cooper Connolly channels his inner archer after Billings' meek dismissal

BBL | Twitter reacts as Cooper Connolly channels his inner archer after Billings' meek dismissal

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  • cricket
WATCH, BBL | Steve Smith glitches in real time to reach unprecedented levels of absurd batting

WATCH, BBL | Steve Smith glitches in real time to reach unprecedented levels of absurd batting

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  • cricket
‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Sutherland and Rogers’ all-round act drub Scorchers to bounce back after hattrick of losses

‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Sutherland and Rogers’ all-round act drub Scorchers to bounce back after hattrick of losses

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‌BBL | Twitter amused as Behrendorff’s lethal new ball spell casts an optical illusion on fans 

‌BBL | Twitter amused as Behrendorff’s lethal new ball spell casts an optical illusion on fans 

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WATCH, BBL | Fiery Finn Allen unleashes fury after headshot by smearing delivery

WATCH, BBL | Fiery Finn Allen unleashes fury after headshot by smearing delivery

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  • cricket
‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Warner's practice run to pavilion before umpire's call delivers reality-check

‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Warner's practice run to pavilion before umpire's call delivers reality-check

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‌BBL | Twitter empathizes with Sams’ and Bancroft’s catastrophic collision resulting in fractured skull

‌BBL | Twitter empathizes with Sams’ and Bancroft’s catastrophic collision resulting in fractured skull

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  • cricket
‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Connolley’s heroics in vain as Rogers three-fer stampede fighting Scorchers

‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Connolley’s heroics in vain as Rogers three-fer stampede fighting Scorchers

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  • cricket
‌BBL, WATCH | Richardson gets injured on dead ball amidst unique law revolving enclosed stadiums

‌BBL, WATCH | Richardson gets injured on dead ball amidst unique law revolving enclosed stadiums

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  • cricket
‌BBL | Twitter reacts as Harvey auditions for David Corenswet's upcoming Superman sequel with mind-numbing direct hit

‌BBL | Twitter reacts as Harvey auditions for David Corenswet's upcoming Superman sequel with mind-numbing direct hit

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Join us as we follow the Scorchers’ journey through triumphs and challenges, celebrating their contributions to cricket. Explore the latest news and stay connected with every thrilling development!