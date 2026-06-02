Melbourne Renegades Cricket Team News
At Sportscafe, we provide you with the most recent and trustworthy Melbourne Renegades news. Whether it’s game highlights, key player contributions, or behind-the-scenes insights, this is the place to stay connected to Melbourne Renegades.
Was Narine Already an Opener Before Kolkata Knight Riders Tried Him in 2017?
Melbourne Renegades Set for Possible Venue Change from Marvel Stadium
BBL | Twitter goes box cricket mode as Finn Allen’s skier hits roof to extend his stay in middle
BBL Match Takes Shocking Turn as Mohammed Rizwan Leaves Mid-Innings
Watch, BBL | Rizwan tickles funny bone after unsuccessfully trying to evade wrath of fielder
Watch, BBL | Seifert stuns Willey with stunning rolling shot over wicketkeeper’s head in Sydney
BBL | Melbourne Stars thrash Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets to go second in points table
BBL |Twitter on edge as Melbourne Renegades beat Perth Scorchers in nail-biting thriller
BBL | Twitter in splits as JFM's instincts help end wild goose chase for lost ball with cameraman to blame
BBL | Twitter reacts as Shaheen Afridi's disastrous Heat debut ends with suspension for dangerous bowling
WBBL | Twitter optimistic as Melbourne Renegades keep playoff hopes alive with six-wicket win over Sydney Sixers
WBBL | Twitter impressed as Stars thump Renegades in one-sided Melbourne Derby
WBBL | Twitter impressed as Scorchers remain in playoff contention with crucial win against Renegades
WBBL | Twitter impressed as Hobart Hurricanes continue unbeaten run with clinical win over Melbourne Renegades
WBBL | Twitter wide-eyed as hesitant Heather Graham fails to clip bails off as Sarah Coyte survives close shave
WBBL | Twitter cannot believe as Lizelle Lee makes meal of easy runout chance to extend Wareham’s stay
WBBL | Twitter stunned as Linsey Smith sends Sophie Molineux packing with blinder
WBBL | Renegades rise to second after four-wicket win over Stars in Melbourne Derby
WBBL | Melbourne rains relent long enough to allow host Renegades to trump winless Sydney Thunder
WBBL | Brisbane Heat capitulate to Georgia Wareham's brilliance as Melbourne Renegades start with win
Mohammad Rizwan Ready to Light Up the BBL with His Explosive Form
Simon Helmot extends his stay at Melbourne Renegades for three more seasons
BBL | Hurricanes script record sixth straight win to knock out Renegades despite Bethell heroics
BBL | Twitter reacts to Stekette’s barrage of wides cave into epic double wicket ten-ball over.
BBL | Twitter reacts to Mad Maxwell and Stekette fifer dent hosts to leapfrog at fourth spot
BBL | Twitter reacts to Maxwell single-handedly lits up Melbourne derby with gargantuan 122-meter six
WATCH, BBL | Djokovic can’t believe Stoinis’ high and handsome smack holes out in the deep
Explore a wealth of information about the Melbourne Renegades team news on Sportscafe. From squad announcements to match previews and post-game analyses, we ensure you’re well-informed about every crucial update. Check out the latest updates and stories that define the Melbourne Renegades today!