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Prithvi ShawRohit SharmaDasun ShanakaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstoneJacob BethellShreyas IyerRavi BishnoiEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh Tiwary
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At Sportscafe, we provide you with the most recent and trustworthy Melbourne Renegades news. Whether it’s game highlights, key player contributions, or behind-the-scenes insights, this is the place to stay connected to Melbourne Renegades.

Was Narine Already an Opener Before Kolkata Knight Riders Tried Him in 2017?

Was Narine Already an Opener Before Kolkata Knight Riders Tried Him in 2017?

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Melbourne Renegades Set for Possible Venue Change from Marvel Stadium

Melbourne Renegades Set for Possible Venue Change from Marvel Stadium

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BBL | Twitter goes box cricket mode as Finn Allen’s skier hits roof to extend his stay in middle

BBL | Twitter goes box cricket mode as Finn Allen’s skier hits roof to extend his stay in middle

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BBL Match Takes Shocking Turn as Mohammed Rizwan Leaves Mid-Innings

BBL Match Takes Shocking Turn as Mohammed Rizwan Leaves Mid-Innings

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Watch, BBL | Rizwan tickles funny bone after unsuccessfully trying to evade wrath of fielder

Watch, BBL | Rizwan tickles funny bone after unsuccessfully trying to evade wrath of fielder

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Watch, BBL | Seifert stuns Willey with stunning rolling shot over wicketkeeper’s head in Sydney

Watch, BBL | Seifert stuns Willey with stunning rolling shot over wicketkeeper’s head in Sydney

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BBL | Melbourne Stars thrash Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets to go second in points table

BBL | Melbourne Stars thrash Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets to go second in points table

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BBL |Twitter on edge as Melbourne Renegades beat Perth Scorchers in nail-biting thriller

BBL |Twitter on edge as Melbourne Renegades beat Perth Scorchers in nail-biting thriller

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BBL | Twitter in splits as JFM's instincts help end wild goose chase for lost ball with cameraman to blame

BBL | Twitter in splits as JFM's instincts help end wild goose chase for lost ball with cameraman to blame

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BBL | Twitter reacts as Shaheen Afridi's disastrous Heat debut ends with suspension for dangerous bowling

BBL | Twitter reacts as Shaheen Afridi's disastrous Heat debut ends with suspension for dangerous bowling

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WBBL | Twitter optimistic as Melbourne Renegades keep playoff hopes alive with six-wicket win over Sydney Sixers

WBBL | Twitter optimistic as Melbourne Renegades keep playoff hopes alive with six-wicket win over Sydney Sixers

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WBBL | Twitter impressed as Stars thump Renegades in one-sided Melbourne Derby

WBBL | Twitter impressed as Stars thump Renegades in one-sided Melbourne Derby

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WBBL | Twitter impressed as Scorchers remain in playoff contention with crucial win against Renegades

WBBL | Twitter impressed as Scorchers remain in playoff contention with crucial win against Renegades

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WBBL | Twitter impressed as Hobart Hurricanes continue unbeaten run with clinical win over Melbourne Renegades

WBBL | Twitter impressed as Hobart Hurricanes continue unbeaten run with clinical win over Melbourne Renegades

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WBBL | Twitter wide-eyed as hesitant Heather Graham fails to clip bails off as Sarah Coyte survives close shave

WBBL | Twitter wide-eyed as hesitant Heather Graham fails to clip bails off as Sarah Coyte survives close shave

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WBBL | Twitter cannot believe as Lizelle Lee makes meal of easy runout chance to extend Wareham’s stay

WBBL | Twitter cannot believe as Lizelle Lee makes meal of easy runout chance to extend Wareham’s stay

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WBBL | Twitter stunned as Linsey Smith sends Sophie Molineux packing with blinder

WBBL | Twitter stunned as Linsey Smith sends Sophie Molineux packing with blinder

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WBBL | Renegades rise to second after four-wicket win over Stars in Melbourne Derby

WBBL | Renegades rise to second after four-wicket win over Stars in Melbourne Derby

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WBBL | Melbourne rains relent long enough to allow host Renegades to trump winless Sydney Thunder

WBBL | Melbourne rains relent long enough to allow host Renegades to trump winless Sydney Thunder

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WBBL | Brisbane Heat capitulate to Georgia Wareham's brilliance as Melbourne Renegades start with win

WBBL | Brisbane Heat capitulate to Georgia Wareham's brilliance as Melbourne Renegades start with win

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Mohammad Rizwan Ready to Light Up the BBL with His Explosive Form

Mohammad Rizwan Ready to Light Up the BBL with His Explosive Form

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Simon Helmot extends his stay at Melbourne Renegades for three more seasons

Simon Helmot extends his stay at Melbourne Renegades for three more seasons

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BBL | Hurricanes script record sixth straight win to knock out Renegades despite Bethell heroics

BBL | Hurricanes script record sixth straight win to knock out Renegades despite Bethell heroics

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‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Stekette’s barrage of wides cave into epic double wicket ten-ball over.

‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Stekette’s barrage of wides cave into epic double wicket ten-ball over.

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‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Mad Maxwell and Stekette fifer dent hosts to leapfrog at fourth spot

‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Mad Maxwell and Stekette fifer dent hosts to leapfrog at fourth spot

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‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Maxwell single-handedly lits up Melbourne derby with gargantuan 122-meter six

‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Maxwell single-handedly lits up Melbourne derby with gargantuan 122-meter six

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‌WATCH, BBL | Djokovic can’t believe Stoinis’ high and handsome smack holes out in the deep

‌WATCH, BBL | Djokovic can’t believe Stoinis’ high and handsome smack holes out in the deep

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Explore a wealth of information about the Melbourne Renegades team news on Sportscafe. From squad announcements to match previews and post-game analyses, we ensure you’re well-informed about every crucial update. Check out the latest updates and stories that define the Melbourne Renegades today!