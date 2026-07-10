Gautam Gambhir Under Scanner After England Series Defeat.

The BCCI has realised that some changes need to be made in the coaching staff. Even though Gautam Gambhir has done well as a Head Coach in the ICC events, he still has a lot to prove when it comes to the bilateral series. India has surely created not just one but many unwanted records under his tenure as a Head Coach. Now the BCCI will be looking forward to the necessary changes which must be made, to ensure that India's dominance remains across formats.