Gautam Gambhir Under Scanner After England Series Defeat
Gautam Gambhir has suffered with another horrific series loss in his tenure as the Head Coach. India recently lost a T20I series against England, coming in as the second consecutive series loss for the team. The entire coaching staff and Gautam Gambhir will be scrutinized for the same.
The Indian team is dominating in the ICC events but when it comes to the bilateral series, the real tensions have now started. Under the tenure of Gautam Gambhir, the Indian team has now suffered with yet another series loss. Against England, India has already lost three T20Is out of the four played.
This marks the team's second consecutive series loss in the shortest format of the game. It has been reported that the Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir, has now been put under scanner for the losses suffered by the team in his tenure. Not only will it be the Head Coach of the team, the entire coaching staff will be scrutinized.
The loss against England is not the only record breaking one suffered by the Indian team. India has already lost Test series against New Zealand and South Africa, ODI series against Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, and now T20I series against Ireland and England.
Our Take
The BCCI has realised that some changes need to be made in the coaching staff. Even though Gautam Gambhir has done well as a Head Coach in the ICC events, he still has a lot to prove when it comes to the bilateral series. India has surely created not just one but many unwanted records under his tenure as a Head Coach. Now the BCCI will be looking forward to the necessary changes which must be made, to ensure that India's dominance remains across formats.