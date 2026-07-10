Twitter Reacts to Shreyas Iyers "Transition Phase" Statement
The Indian team has lost the T20I series against England, after they lost the fourth T20I by 9 wickets. A team which won the T20 World Cup a few months ago is now struggling to win even a single game. Shreyas Iyer made a statement that the team is going through a transition phase.
The Indian team has encountered one of the most challenging phases in the T20 format. And this phase is coming at the time when the team had already won the T20 World Cup a few months back. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, India started off by losing the T20I series against Ireland in the UK tour.
And they were already down 2-0 in the series against England. The fourth T20I, which was played yesterday came as a series decider for both teams. Still, India went on to lose this game by a margin of 9 wickets, coming as one of the biggest losses for them.
In the post match presentation, Shreyas Iyer talked about the loss. He said, “This is a transition phase and we will be making mistakes. Have to realise how important it is to adapt. I'm sure there are quick-learners in the team and they will assess themselves.”
But here's how Twitter has reacted to his statement of transition.
What Gambhir Told?
this is what gambhir was telling him to say in the interview.. transition card. as usual ✌️— gongvisions (@Gong_visions) July 10, 2026
Fans are saying that this is exactly what Gautam Gambhir must have told him. To talk about the transition phase whenever the team encounters serious losses.
Transition not Transitioning
Quick learners bhai 2,3 ko chhor k 3,4 shal se sab team m consistent cricket khel rhe h 😂😂— अमृत (@amritraj825) July 10, 2026
A Twitter user pointed out the truth behind the transition phase. Only 2-3 players were new to the international setup, rest all of them have been playing for the last three to four years.
Bhuvi Magic Missing
Atleast they could have picked bhuvi.. with the form he is, he could hv made some magic there…— Hemanth K (@hemanthk89) July 10, 2026
One of the things which many fans felt was that the Indian team could have picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has been delivering consistently in the IPL, and still not getting a chance to be back.