Indias Top Ranking at Stake as England Eye Series Sweep
The Indian team is not just losing series in the shortest format of the game. They are now at the verge of ending their reign at the top of the ICC rankings. If India loses the fifth T20I against England, the English will replace them at the top spot.
The T20I series between India and England is now about to enter a heated game. Even though England has won the series already after winning the last game by 9 wickets, they are still eager to secure a cleansweep. Harry Brook also talked about the same in the press conference, that his team would love to cleansweep the world champions.
The fifth T20I of the series is all set to be played today at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. This match still holds importance for both teams. England will be able to secure a clean sweep against India if they are able to win this game. Moreover, it will help them to be the number one ranked T20I team if they win this game.
For India and Shreyas Iyer, this match comes in as yet another big challenge. After several consecutive losses, the number one position of the team is now in threat. If India loses this game, they would also lose the top spot in the ICC rankings after 1605 days.
Our Take
The fifth T20I proves that every game is now becoming a bigger challenge for Shreyas Iyer and the company. This also increases the pressure which a young Indian side is handling in the shortest format of the game. The BCCI has confirmed that they will be going through a scrutiny of the team in the T20I format, getting to know what issues are being faced.