Watch Team Indias Grand Arrival at the Home of Cricket
Team India has arrived at Lord's for the final match against England. This will also be a series decider game, as India lost the previous match by 4 wickets. As India aims to win a match at the Home of Cricket, England aims to seal the series.
Visuals of the Indian team's arrival at the Home of Cricket have gone viral all over the internet. The BCCI posted a video of the Indian players arriving at Lord's, which has kept the fans excited for this game. Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and many more were spotted by the media.
London Calling 📍👋 #TeamIndia has arrived for the all-important series decider 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/TwpVIepLw1— BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2026
This ODI match already holds a lot of importance for both teams. India started off the series by winning the first ODI, while England was able to turn the tables pretty well at Cardiff by winning the second ODI. Now it all goes down to the final ODI, which is all set to be played at Lord's, with the series on the line.
Moreover, this game holds importance to the Indian team, as it will be the last one for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in England. The two legends are likely to retire after the 2027 World Cup, and the only format in which they are playing for the Indian team is the ODIs.
Our Take
The Indian team's arrival video at Lord's shows that the team is in high enthusiasm to ensure that it comes out on top against England. It has been almost 22 years since India last secured a win over England at Lord's in the ODI format. With the series being on the line, India will now be looking forward to coming out victorious, with the big guns eager to step up for the team.