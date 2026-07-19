India Begin Zimbabwe Tour as Squad Departs for T20I Series

VVS Laxman will be eager to take his time as a Head Coach and allow the Indian team to make its comeback in the shortest format. The last time he was appointed the interim Head Coach, it was during the India tour of South Africa in 2024. India won the T20I series by 3-1, as their batting dominance was at a different level. However, Zimbabwe has already produced some upset wins this year, as they will be looking forward to add another big loss for the Indian team in this format.