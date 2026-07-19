India Begin Zimbabwe Tour as Squad Departs for T20I Series
The Indian team has started its preparations for the T20I series against Zimbabwe. With VVS Laxman as the Head Coach for this series, the team departed for the tour. Videos of the same have gone viral, as players such as Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and more, were also seen.
India is now eyeing to make its comeback in the shortest format of the game. After a change in captaincy with Shreyas Iyer coming in place of Suryakumar Yadav, the team didn't have a good start. Losing the tour of Ireland and Zimbabwe turned out to be one of the biggest shocks, as India now eyes a comeback.
And this can be done with the help of its upcoming tour of Zimbabwe, which begins from 23 July. For this tour, the Indian team has already left the country and will be arriving soon in Zimbabwe. The BCCI also released a video of the Indian players and caught their reactions while leaving for the series.
In the video, players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma, and many more can be seen, enjoying their time. A moment which might have stolen the spotlight was VVS Laxman, as he comes in the team as the interim Head Coach.
Our Take
VVS Laxman will be eager to take his time as a Head Coach and allow the Indian team to make its comeback in the shortest format. The last time he was appointed the interim Head Coach, it was during the India tour of South Africa in 2024. India won the T20I series by 3-1, as their batting dominance was at a different level. However, Zimbabwe has already produced some upset wins this year, as they will be looking forward to add another big loss for the Indian team in this format.
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