Rohit Sharma Receives Strong Backing from India's Bowling Coach
India's bowling coach has talked about the form of Rohit Sharma. Morne Morkel said that his form has not been a concern with the team. Along with that, he highlighted the challenges while facing the new ball, which he is sure that Rohit will figure out in the third ODI.
Ever since the second ODI came to an end, Rohit Sharma has been on the headlines. Reports claimed that he would be playing his final ODI at Lord's and the selectors don't see him in contention for the World Cup. But all these reports were thrashed down by the BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia.
Following this, the Indian bowling coach also talked about Rohit's form in this series. Morne Morkel was present in a press conference, where questions were also raised on Rohit Sharma. It is true that Rohit has failed to score well in the first two games, scoring 11 and 26 respectively, but Morkel has backed him.
He said, “Like I said earlier, it is hard work with a new ball up front. We have seen that in the entire series. The ball is moving around. So batting up front, it is not easy. No doubt Rohit will work it out. He has done it in the past. He is experienced. And he just brings that calmness to the batting line-up. So without a doubt, no worries and concerns at all with the way he is going about things.”
Our Take
Morne Morkel backing Rohit Sharma ahead of the Lord's ODI shows that the next game definitely won't be his last. The Hitman has been vital for India's success in the recent two editions of the World Cup, as he turns himself into a different beast in these tournaments.
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