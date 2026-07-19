Twitter Erupts Over Gautam Gambhir-Virat Kohli Interaction Ahead of Lord's ODI
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli stole the spotlight before the series decider. Both of the stars were seen having a chat together, forming the coach and player duo. A few weeks back, rumours spread that Kohli and Gambhir are not on good terms while the pre-match talk shows something else.
Over the last few days, the internet was filled with rumours around India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and veteran star Virat Kohli. Reports claimed that Gambhir and Kohli are not on good terms, saying that Kohli did not interact with Gambhir even once in the entire tour of England.
Just when the rumours started to grow, a stunning visual came from the Home of Cricket, right before India's clash against England in a series decider. Right before the toss, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were seen talking together, as if they were having a long discussion about the pitch conditions and how the match should go.
The cameraman was quick enough to capture the same and the moment has gone viral all over the internet.
Here's how fans have reacted to the same.
Sources vs Cameraman
Sources: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have not talked even once.— Manthan Bhatia (@manthantweetz) July 19, 2026
Meanwhile Cameraman: (Hold my Beer)
The sources claimed that Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli didn't even talk once during the England tour. But the cameraman came as a wild card to show that these sources are fake.
Possible Conversation
"Gambhir: Bro, did that Chole Bhature guy from Rajouri Garden shift his shop?— Goursohan (@Goursohan1) July 19, 2026
Virat: Yeah bro, he sits in the other street now. Let's order from there tomorrow! 🤫😂"
Gautam Gambhir must be asking Virat Kohli about the famous Rajouri ke Chole Bhature. And Kohli must be telling him about the new location of his stall, deciding to eat there tomorrow when the tour ends.
Nice Question
GG bhai, vo baki bache hue 3 runs kab banaoge?— Bayern×RR (@Allianz2Jaipur) July 19, 2026
Gautam Gambhir scored 97 runs in the final match of the 2011 World Cup. A Twitter user is asking when will he score the remaining three runs to complete his century.
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