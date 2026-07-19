Why Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Woes Continue to Trouble Team India

BCCI will have to look forward to the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah. He missed out on the 2025 Champions Trophy due to an injury, but at that time, India was able to bring down Mohammed Shami as an experienced pacer. But Shami is no longer a part of the team since the Champions Trophy, as Bumrah remains a crucial player for the upcoming World Cup. Moreover, India will be having various other series as well, which includes four away Tests