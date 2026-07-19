Why Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Woes Continue to Trouble Team India
India is playing the series decider match against England at Lord's. And for this game, the team had to make a forced change, with Jasprit Bumrah missing out. He injured his knee in the second ODI, due to which he missed out on the must win game for the Indian team.
Jasprit Bumrah made his ODI comeback in the India tour of England. And his comeback in this series has been restricted to just two games, as he didn't make it to the third one. He suffered with a knee injury in the second ODI, due to which the team had to make a forced change.
Washington Sundar was already missing out due to an injury, and now Bumrah has been added to the list. But the major missing for the Indian team in this game is of Jasprit Bumrah. He has been leading India's bowling line-up with his experience, which will be missing in a must win game for Shubman Gill and team.
For Jasprit Bumrah, it should be noted that he played just two ODIs. And these two games have come down after a gap of almost two years. He last played for India in an ODI game at the World Cup final against Australia in 2023.
Our Take
BCCI will have to look forward to the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah. He missed out on the 2025 Champions Trophy due to an injury, but at that time, India was able to bring down Mohammed Shami as an experienced pacer. But Shami is no longer a part of the team since the Champions Trophy, as Bumrah remains a crucial player for the upcoming World Cup. Moreover, India will be having various other series as well, which includes four away Tests
0
0
0
0
0
0