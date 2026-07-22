Did Ben Stokes Domestic Cricket Choice Send a Message to the ECB?

Ever since the Nightclub incident, Stokes had been caught as the centre of attention in the England Cricket Board. While the board decided that he would be dropped for the second Test, he returned for the third and decided to end his career after this game. But even after that, he has decided to engage himself actively in the domestic circuit, which has sparked some speculations around his retirement. It remains to be seen what further happens in this scenario, between the ECB and Stokes.