Shubman Gill Misses ICC No. 1 ODI Ranking by a Narrow Margin
Shubman Gill has once again missed out on the top spot in the ICC rankings. With the latest update, he is standing at number two with 801 points. But Daryl Mitchell still stays at the top spot with a difference of just one point.
The ICC rankings have received their weekly update, and Shubman Gill will be a bit upset from the same. He was dominant for the Indian team in the ODI series against England. But it was all not enough for the Young Gun to make it at the top of the ICC ODI rankings.
With the latest update, Shubman Gill still remains at the second spot in the ICC rankings with 801 points. At the same time, Daryl Mitchell has been standing at the top spot, above Gill with a difference of just one point. He also missed out on the ODI match against West Indies, but retained his spot at the top.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have also received a significant boost with these updates. Kohli smashed two consecutive half-centuries, as he still remains at the third spot with 767 points. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has kept his fourth spot with 758 points, as the veteran duo continues to dominate. Our Take If Shubman Gill wants to take the top spot in the ICC rankings, he will have to wait for a while. India is now scheduled to play an ODI series against West Indies, but it will take place in September. Amidst all the wait, Gill will also have an important task to represent India in the red ball format, as India aims to increase its chances of WTC qualification in the series against Sri Lanka.