Shubman Gill Misses ICC No. 1 ODI Ranking by a Narrow Margin

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have also received a significant boost with these updates. Kohli smashed two consecutive half-centuries, as he still remains at the third spot with 767 points. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has kept his fourth spot with 758 points, as the veteran duo continues to dominate. Our Take If Shubman Gill wants to take the top spot in the ICC rankings, he will have to wait for a while. India is now scheduled to play an ODI series against West Indies, but it will take place in September. Amidst all the wait, Gill will also have an important task to represent India in the red ball format, as India aims to increase its chances of WTC qualification in the series against Sri Lanka.