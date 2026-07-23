Indias Bangladesh Tour Likely? Sports Minister Drops Positive Hint

The update given by the Bangladesh Sports minister remains a positive one for the Indian fans. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be playing for one final time in Bangladesh, as they prepare for the 2027 World Cup. Both of these stars were dominant in the series against England, as they now aim to dominate in the series against Bangladesh too, if it happens. However, this also signals that the tensions between BCCI and BCB have been sorted to a great extent. Even though Bangladesh skipped the T20 World Cup, they have aimed to improve the relations with BCCI.