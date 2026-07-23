Indias Bangladesh Tour Likely? Sports Minister Drops Positive Hint
The India tour of Bangladesh is still standing tall on the cards. Scheduled to take place in September, Bangladesh has also released broadcasting rights for the same. And now, the Bangladesh Sports minister talked about the possibility of the series actually taking place.
India will be having a few more ODIs and T20Is taking place this year. And fans would be able to watch the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli together soon. The India tour of Bangladesh now stands in contention to take place, as talks for the same have started to take place.
A few days back, the Bangladesh Cricket Board even released the tender for broadcasting rights of this tournament. And if all the talks lead to confirmation, India will be on a tour of Bangladesh in September. A tour which was postponed from last year will be finally taking place this year. Both teams will be facing each other in three T20Is and three ODIs.
Recently, the Bangladesh Sports Minister talked about the possibility of the tour taking place. He said, “We have already spoken to the Indian Embassy, they have also spoken to us and they are all waiting for India to come to Bangladesh in September.”
Our Take
The update given by the Bangladesh Sports minister remains a positive one for the Indian fans. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be playing for one final time in Bangladesh, as they prepare for the 2027 World Cup. Both of these stars were dominant in the series against England, as they now aim to dominate in the series against Bangladesh too, if it happens. However, this also signals that the tensions between BCCI and BCB have been sorted to a great extent. Even though Bangladesh skipped the T20 World Cup, they have aimed to improve the relations with BCCI.