Mayank Yadav Makes Dream Return in First T20I Against Zimbabwe
Mayank Yadav played his first T20I for the Indian team since 2024. In his comeback game, he was able to take a wicket of the very first ball, as Ishan Kishan took a brilliant catch. He continues to impress everyone with his raw pace and better control.
Mayank Yadav was one of the speed guns which the Indian selectors spotted in the IPL 2024. Known for his raw pace, which even touched 150 kmph, the selectors decided to give him a debut. He played for India in 2024, but injuries affected his spot in the playing XI. So, he wasn't a part of the team for a while.
But that didn't last long, as the speedster made his comeback in the match against Zimbabwe. He was picked by the BCCI for the India tour of Zimbabwe, where all the senior pacers were given a rest. Making his international comeback after almost two years, Mayank Yadav made sure that he would do well and seal his spot in the team.
He was able to take the wicket of the experienced star, Brian Bennett, on the very first ball. The first ever international delivery he bowls turns out to be a wicket, giving a dream comeback to Mayank. He also went on to take another wicket in his third over, dominating Zimbabwe's top order batting line-up.
Our Take
Mayank Yadav was able to impress the selectors once again on his comeback. But now he will have to focus not just on one but two different things. First, he will have to bring down his A game for the Indian team like he did in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. And the second is the fact that he should prevent injuries as much as possible.