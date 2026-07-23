Twitter Goes Wild as Ashok Sharma Debuts for India in First T20I
The Indian team has handed another debut in the shortest format of the game. Ashok Sharma is the new player who has made his way to the Indian team in the series against Zimbabwe. Getting his first international game, fans on Twitter have gone bizarre for his debut.
The T20I series between India and Zimbabwe has started, with the first game being played at Harare Sports Club. After the toss when the playing XI was announced, it was confirmed that Ashok Sharma will be making his debut for the team.
He was handed over his debut cap by the senior stars of the team, and became a new addition to the stars in contention for the 2028 T20 World Cup. His first spell in the game didn't turn out to be good, as he went on to concede 10 runs in the second over of the match.
Following this, he was not given another over by the skipper till the powerplay came to an end. The Gujarat Titans star, who failed to capitalise much in the Indian Premier League has now finally made it to the Indian team.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to Ashok Sharma receiving his debut cap.
Nice Question
🚨 ASHOK SHARMA MAKING HIS INTERNATIONAL DEBUT TODAY 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WAmriOFk2y— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 23, 2026
The Indian team already has various players across formats from Gujarat Titans. And Ashok Sharma is another player who played for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026.
One Fear
एक ही भय हैं— u cant ans (@u_cant_ans) July 23, 2026
कितने रन/विकेट से हारेंगे
श्रेयस सुप्रीमेसी
There was a cricket fan who didn't even bother about the debut of Ashok Sharma. He just wants to know whether the Indian team will be losing by runs or by wickets. All due to Shreyas Iyer's supremacy.
Common Issues
same issue like other upcoming pace bowlers….pace is there but lack of control….that is why Bumrah is the best bowler.— Nicket (@Nicket_S) July 23, 2026
The Indian team had various stars who were able to bring down raw pace to the game. But they didn't manage to bring down the control with the ball. Due to this reason, Jasprit Bumrah still remains the goat.