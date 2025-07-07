Avishka Fernando News
Welcome to Sportscafe, your go-to platform for all Avishka Fernando news. Stay updated with the latest developments, key match moments, and career milestones of this exciting young talent.
SL vs NZ | Twitter celebrates as Avishka Fernando’s fielding wizardry earns Jayasuriya’s applause
SL vs NZ | Kusal and Avishka tons set up commanding Lankan victory in rain-affected first ODI
Asalanka to lead as Sri Lanka announces white ball squad against New Zealand
LPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Hales-Dickwella pepper Jaffna in nail-biting thriller
SL vs ZIM | Sri Lanka announces squad for Zimbabwe ODI series; Avishka Fernando ruled out due to Covid
T20 World Cup 2021 | Theekshana has been outstanding, has a lot more to offer in future, says Dasun Shanaka
SL vs SA | Temba Bavuma ruled out of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka
ENG vs SL | Avishka Fernando ruled out of ODI series with quadriceps tear
IND vs SL | Indore T20I Evaluation Chart - Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul take India to easy victory
Sri Lanka name a youthful squad for T20I series against New Zealand
Sri Lanka’s bad patch is coming to an end, says Avishka Fernando
ICC World Cup 2019 | Playing freely without putting pressure on ourselves helped, reveals Dimuth Karunaratne
WI vs SL | Takeaways – Avishka Fernando scales new heights and Sri Lanka’s over-reliance on Lasith Malinga
9 Things you missed | From Jason Holder cutting his nails on the sidelines to Rihanna crying over Brathwaite's dismissal
SA vs SL | Takeaways – Dwaine Pretorius spits fire and Avishka Fernando gives a glimpse of his brilliance
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