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Welcome to Sportscafe, your go-to platform for all Avishka Fernando news. Stay updated with the latest developments, key match moments, and career milestones of this exciting young talent.

SL vs NZ | Twitter celebrates as Avishka Fernando’s fielding wizardry earns Jayasuriya’s applause

SL vs NZ | Twitter celebrates as Avishka Fernando’s fielding wizardry earns Jayasuriya’s applause

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SL vs NZ | Kusal and Avishka tons set up commanding Lankan victory in rain-affected first ODI

SL vs NZ | Kusal and Avishka tons set up commanding Lankan victory in rain-affected first ODI

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Asalanka to lead as Sri Lanka announces white ball squad against New Zealand

Asalanka to lead as Sri Lanka announces white ball squad against New Zealand

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LPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Hales-Dickwella pepper Jaffna in nail-biting thriller

LPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Hales-Dickwella pepper Jaffna in nail-biting thriller

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SL vs ZIM | Sri Lanka announces squad for Zimbabwe ODI series; Avishka Fernando ruled out due to Covid

SL vs ZIM | Sri Lanka announces squad for Zimbabwe ODI series; Avishka Fernando ruled out due to Covid

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T20 World Cup 2021 | Theekshana has been outstanding, has a lot more to offer in future, says Dasun Shanaka

T20 World Cup 2021 | Theekshana has been outstanding, has a lot more to offer in future, says Dasun Shanaka

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SL vs SA | Temba Bavuma ruled out of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka

SL vs SA | Temba Bavuma ruled out of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka

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ENG vs SL | Avishka Fernando ruled out of ODI series with quadriceps tear

ENG vs SL | Avishka Fernando ruled out of ODI series with quadriceps tear

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IND vs SL | Indore T20I Evaluation Chart - Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul take India to easy victory

IND vs SL | Indore T20I Evaluation Chart - Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul take India to easy victory

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Sri Lanka name a youthful squad for T20I series against New Zealand

Sri Lanka name a youthful squad for T20I series against New Zealand

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Sri Lanka’s bad patch is coming to an end, says Avishka Fernando

Sri Lanka’s bad patch is coming to an end, says Avishka Fernando

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ICC World Cup 2019 | Playing freely without putting pressure on ourselves helped, reveals Dimuth Karunaratne

ICC World Cup 2019 | Playing freely without putting pressure on ourselves helped, reveals Dimuth Karunaratne

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WI vs SL | Takeaways – Avishka Fernando scales new heights and Sri Lanka’s over-reliance on Lasith Malinga

WI vs SL | Takeaways – Avishka Fernando scales new heights and Sri Lanka’s over-reliance on Lasith Malinga

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9 Things you missed | From Jason Holder cutting his nails on the sidelines to Rihanna crying over Brathwaite's dismissal

9 Things you missed | From Jason Holder cutting his nails on the sidelines to Rihanna crying over Brathwaite's dismissal

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SA vs SL | Takeaways – Dwaine Pretorius spits fire and Avishka Fernando gives a glimpse of his brilliance

SA vs SL | Takeaways – Dwaine Pretorius spits fire and Avishka Fernando gives a glimpse of his brilliance

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