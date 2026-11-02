Chennai Super Kings Plot Major Move to Boost Their Auction Purse
Chennai Super Kings have started to make their plans for the IPL auction. This time it will be looking forward to freeing up some funds, which could be done by releasing Prashant Veer. However, they are also planning to sign him again in the auction, scheduled to take place in Goa.
Chennai Super Kings might just have started to make their plans for the upcoming auction, which is set to take place in December. But before the auction, the team is also planning to free up some funds for the same.
Recent reports suggest that the team is planning to release Prashant Veer ahead of the auction. But this release is not being done so that Veer would be able to find a new team in the auction. This will be done to free up some funds, as they brought him for a whopping total in the previous auction.
Now the plans are to release Prashant Veer as he enters the auction. And then, the team will be buying him yet again in the upcoming auction, which will be taking place in Goa.
Our Take
Prashant Veer was in high demand last season during the auction. Since the demand has now reduced to a great extent, the move by Chennai Super Kings to release him ahead of the upcoming season will be a key move to free up some funds. However, it will be confirmed only when the team releases its retention list in the coming days. But if there are other teams in the race to get Prashant Veer in their line-up or not.