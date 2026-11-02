Mukesh-Siraj Pair Delivers a Stellar Show Against New Zealand A
The Indian pacers have once again made their mark in New Zealand. Continuing their form from the first unofficial Test, the team dominated New Zealand A batsman once again. Mukesh Kumar grabbed a fifer while Siraj went on to take four wickets.
The duo of Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Siraj has ensured that the Indian team dominated in the second unofficial Test match against New Zealand A. As the India A batsmen were able to do well with the help of Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel, the bowlers continued the game.
New Zealand A received a strong start to their innings, as the team even stood at the score of 218/3. But then Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar have been able to regain their form, which turned out to be a lot more helpful for the team than expected.
Mukesh Kumar continued his impressive red ball form, as he went on to take a five wicket haul for the team. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj was able to take 4 wickets for the team, as India A manage to get New Zealand A all out at the score of 424.
Our Take
The unofficial Tests have proven to be a great moment for the selectors to decide which players will be able to do well with the ball. Auqib Nabi was able to become the star for the team in the first Test, which eventually led to him receiving a call up for the ODIs. And in the next game, Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar were able to continue the form to help India A regain its momentum.