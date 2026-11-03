Yashasvi Jaiswal regaining his form for the Indian team with the bat was one of the most needed things for the fans and selectors. Players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and even Dhruv Jurel have been able to showcase their best form in the unofficial Tests. Now it remains to be seen how they will be able to perform in the two match Test series, which will be taking place after the ODI series comes to an end.