Yashasvi Jaiswal Rediscovers His Batting Rhythm Before Crucial Tests
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s form has been a major concern for the Indian team ahead of the series against New Zealand. He registered three low scores in the unofficial Tests against New Zealand A. But in his fourth innings, he went on to score 155 runs while being not out in the second unofficial Test.
Over the last few weeks, the main concern among the selectors and fans has been related to the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite being a key batsman for the Indian team, he has not been able to score runs for the team in the unofficial Tests against New Zealand A.
With him being a key batsman, it was necessary for Jaiswal to score runs in the unofficial Tests. But unfortunately, he went on to register three consecutive low scores for the India A team. Just when everyone thought that Jaiswal won't be able to regain his form in time for the team, he decided to do something else.
On day four of the second unofficial Test, he went on to register a century, which he completed by smashing a six. Eventually, India A finished their second innings at 282/2, with Jaiswal being not out at the score of 155 runs.
Our Take
Yashasvi Jaiswal regaining his form for the Indian team with the bat was one of the most needed things for the fans and selectors. Players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and even Dhruv Jurel have been able to showcase their best form in the unofficial Tests. Now it remains to be seen how they will be able to perform in the two match Test series, which will be taking place after the ODI series comes to an end.