New Zealand Hit by Another Injury Blow Ahead of 1st ODI Against India
New Zealand has been affected by another injury blow ahead of the first ODI against India. Devon Conway suffered a concussion after having a collision with Matt Henry in the practice session. Players such as Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Zak Foulkes, and a few more have already been ruled out.
New Zealand suffered a significant blow before the first ODI of the series against India as wicket-keeper-batter Devon Conway was sidelined in a practice session for the match because of concussion. According to reports, Conway suffered the injury after colliding with teammate Matt Henry and is scheduled to miss his next match.
The latest blow has come on top of injuries concerns in New Zealand leading into an ODI series. The Black Caps have already entered the tournament without a handful of essential players such as Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Zak Foulkes, Will O'Rourke and Ben Sears being ruled out of the series.
With Conway out, New Zealand's options are further weakened as they face a strong Indian side. The hosts will have to adjust their line-up and find replacements for the injured players. The long list of injuries may prove to be another hurdle for New Zealand in the opening ODI of the series.
Our Take
New Zealand will be heading to the first ODI against India with a weakened line-up. They have already named a lot of replacements for the players who were earlier ruled out of the series. With Devon Conway also being ruled out of the first ODI, it remains to be seen how the team will be able to perform against a dominant Indian side.