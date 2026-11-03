Glenn Maxwell Bids Farewell to International Cricket After an Illustrious Career
Glenn Maxwell has confirmed his retirement from international cricket. His retirement comes moments after Australia announced its squad for the series against England. While Maxwell has retired from the game, his contributions to the Australian team would never be forgotten.
Glenn Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder, has announced his retirement from international cricket. And with that, another beautiful chapter in Australian cricket has come to an end. Maxwell’s announcement to retire from international cricket came a few hours back.
While his international career has come to an end, it was definitely an illustrious career. Whether he played for the team in ODIs or T20Is, he ensured that his contribution remained with both bat and ball. It should be noted that he didn't play any game for the Aussies since the T20 World Cup 2026.
After some bad performances in the tournament, the selectors didn't go after Maxwell for the T20I series against England. With the selectors moving on from him, it seems that Maxwell has decided to move on from his international career too. It remains to be seen what will be next for the Big Show of cricket, who is known to be the ultimate game-changer when he wants to be.
Our Take
Glenn Maxwell was a player for the Australian team who has been crucial for their wins when everyone else failed to perform. This happened in the ODI World Cup 2023, when Maxwell scored 201 runs as Australia stood at the score of 91/7 against Afghanistan. Even in various T20 games, he has managed to pull the games down from the middle order, showing his dominance with the bat.