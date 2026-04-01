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Glenn Maxwell current news is filled with updates on his performances, injuries, and off-field activities. For those seeking the latest Glenn Maxwell breaking news and updates on his career, Sportscafe provides all the crucial insights you need.

Ricky Ponting Predicts This Star Could Be Playing His Final T20 World Cup

Ricky Ponting Predicts This Star Could Be Playing His Final T20 World Cup

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  • cricket
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Nissanka channels inner Jonty Rhodes to make amends for earlier drop

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Nissanka channels inner Jonty Rhodes to make amends for earlier drop

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BBL Knockout | Twitter gets deja vu as usual suspect Maxwell removes Owen in first over yet again

BBL Knockout | Twitter gets deja vu as usual suspect Maxwell removes Owen in first over yet again

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BBL Knockout | Twitter in splits as fan accidentally throws back ball after Mitchell Owen clear boundary in first over

BBL Knockout | Twitter in splits as fan accidentally throws back ball after Mitchell Owen clear boundary in first over

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BBL | Twitter impressed as Jimmy Peirson’s alertness behind stumps prices out Glenn Maxwell

BBL | Twitter impressed as Jimmy Peirson’s alertness behind stumps prices out Glenn Maxwell

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How the IPL 2026 Auction Will Change Everything

How the IPL 2026 Auction Will Change Everything

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Will CSK Target These 5 Players in the IPL Auction This Year?

Will CSK Target These 5 Players in the IPL Auction This Year?

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Australia vs India, 5th T20I Preview | Series finale at The Gabba as India eye closing honours and Australia seek redemption

Australia vs India, 5th T20I Preview | Series finale at The Gabba as India eye closing honours and Australia seek redemption

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IPL Retentions Preview | Well-rounded Punjab Kings can afford wait-and-watch approach

IPL Retentions Preview | Well-rounded Punjab Kings can afford wait-and-watch approach

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India tour of Australia | First T20I in Canberra, Preview

India tour of Australia | First T20I in Canberra, Preview

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Glenn Maxwell Returns to Strengthen Australia’s T20I Line-up against India

Glenn Maxwell Returns to Strengthen Australia’s T20I Line-up against India

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Why Are Kohli and Rohit Missing From Cummins’ India vs Australia ODI XI?

Why Are Kohli and Rohit Missing From Cummins’ India vs Australia ODI XI?

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Did Ellyse Perry Just Pull Off a Maxwell-Style Rescue for Australia?

Did Ellyse Perry Just Pull Off a Maxwell-Style Rescue for Australia?

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Twitter breathes a sigh of relief as Australia claim the series 2-1 after tight two-wicket win

Twitter breathes a sigh of relief as Australia claim the series 2-1 after tight two-wicket win

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Glenn Maxwell expects to go back to middle order after short stint as opener

Glenn Maxwell expects to go back to middle order after short stint as opener

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WI vs AUS T20Is | Australia extend lead after dominant win in fourth T20I: Talking points

WI vs AUS T20Is | Australia extend lead after dominant win in fourth T20I: Talking points

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Australia tour of West Indies | Australia go up 4-0 in T20I series after second consecutive 200-plus chase

Australia tour of West Indies | Australia go up 4-0 in T20I series after second consecutive 200-plus chase

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AI Simulation, WI vs AUS | West Indies stay alive in T20I series with three-wicket against Aussies in 3rd T20I

AI Simulation, WI vs AUS | West Indies stay alive in T20I series with three-wicket against Aussies in 3rd T20I

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AI Simulation, WI vs AUS | Maxwell's heroics fall short as Windies claim thriller in series opener

AI Simulation, WI vs AUS | Maxwell's heroics fall short as Windies claim thriller in series opener

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MLC 2025 final | Rushil Ugarkar keeps his nerve to ensure second MLC title win for MI New York

MLC 2025 final | Rushil Ugarkar keeps his nerve to ensure second MLC title win for MI New York

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AI Simulation, MLC final | MI New York win second MLC title after nine-run win against Washington Freedom

AI Simulation, MLC final | MI New York win second MLC title after nine-run win against Washington Freedom

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MINY vs WF MLC Final preview | Both teams to battle for their second MLC title in Dallas

MINY vs WF MLC Final preview | Both teams to battle for their second MLC title in Dallas

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Washington Freedom progress to final as first qualifier abandoned due to rain

Washington Freedom progress to final as first qualifier abandoned due to rain

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TSK vs WSF Preview | Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom eye direct spot in final

TSK vs WSF Preview | Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom eye direct spot in final

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MINY vs WSF Review | Glenn Maxwell and Andries Gous guide Washington Freedom beat MI New York

MINY vs WSF Review | Glenn Maxwell and Andries Gous guide Washington Freedom beat MI New York

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, MINY vs WSF | WSF dent MI New York’s playoff hopes with 6-wicket win

AI Simulation, MINY vs WSF | WSF dent MI New York’s playoff hopes with 6-wicket win

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MINY vs WSF Preview | MINY aim playoffs with win against Washington Freedom in next game

MINY vs WSF Preview | MINY aim playoffs with win against Washington Freedom in next game

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Whether it’s his recent stellar innings or his involvement in global cricket events, Glenn Maxwell’s recent news never fails to impress. Keep yourself informed with the current news and stories surrounding this cricket star on Sportscafe.