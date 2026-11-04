Twitter Erupts as Virat Kohli's Brilliant 74 Guides India to Victory
Virat Kohli dominated for India once again in the run chase. While the bowlers did well in a rain affected game, Kohli decided to take charge in the chase. On a tough pitch, he had managed to score 74 runs off 51 balls, guiding India to win the game.
The Indian team has been able to start off the ODI series against New Zealand with a bang. Bowlers did well to restrict New Zealand at the score of just 185, while rain did a little job by reducing the target to some extent. And the remaining was handled brilliantly by Virat Kohli.
The Master of Run chase and the King of the Game returned to action after the series against West Indies. With Rohit losing his wicket in the first over, things were a bit challenging but Kohli took it all in style. He was able to score 74 runs off 51 balls, which helped to take India comfortably close to the win.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to Kohli being the chase master yet again:
Sahi hai Yaar
😷 https://t.co/6Rl2ornZV0— Shiv 🇮🇳 (@stump_out) November 4, 2026
Virat Kohli fans are seriously having some good time in the ODI format lately. Their King is able to score runs for the team more frequently now.
The Reaction
Virat Kohli scored 50 and cameraman instantly focused on Gambhir to capture his reaction 🤣😭 https://t.co/LslCVIB7Qg— 𝚅𝚊𝚛𝚞𝚗¹⁸ (@varunx18) November 4, 2026
When Virat Kohli completed his half-century, the cameraman shifted his attention to Gautam Gambhir. All this to capture the reaction of the coach who thought Kohli is non-committal.
Big Player
This could've been an easy century for him. His 50s never excited us. That's how big a player Kohli has been 🙏 https://t.co/SqO0ulnIY3— Suprvirat (@MostlyKohli) November 4, 2026
Virat Kohli scoring a half-century doesn't excite the fans anymore. Anything less than a century seems bad, and this shows the levels he has created in the game.
Culprits
Big four 😠 https://t.co/QMGPhXXML9— Shiv 🇮🇳 (@stump_out) November 4, 2026
Virat Kohli could have easily scored a century in this game. But the Indian bowlers decided to unleash their prime in this game only.