Arshdeep Singh Reveals the Secret Behind His Iconic Celebration
Arshdeep Singh was the star of the Indian team in the first ODI against New Zealand. He managed to take 4 wickets for the team, restricting New Zealand at the score of just 185. After the first innings, he revealed the secret behind his celebration which gained a lot of attention from the fans.
India has won the first ODI against New Zealand by a margin of five wickets. And what a clash it was for the bowlers, as Arshdeep Singh decided to lead the bowling line-up with his impressive bowling skills. In this game, he went on to take a total of four wickets, tearing down the New Zealand batting line-up.
During the game, a moment caught the attention of the fans. After taking the wickets, Arshdeep Singh did a celebration which looked way more unique than the ones he did earlier. Fans remained confused for a while, as they wanted to know the context behind the same.
And as soon as the first innings came to an end, the Indian bowler decided to tell it himself. He said, “That’s for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps when we're out walking or something like that. Whenever the mood is a little low, we cheer each other up with that celebration.”
Our Take
The celebration done by Arshdeep Singh surely holds a special place in his heart. He has changed his celebrations to ensure that his girlfriend is able to cherish the moments when Arshdeep is on the field and she is watching him dominate the batsmen. And this is exactly what he did for the Indian team in the first ODI against New Zealand, taking a total of 4 wickets.