Anshul Kamboj Opens Up on Bouncing Back After Poor Debut Performance
Anshul Kamboj had a disappointing debut for the Indian team, a few weeks back. But watching his performances in the New Zealand ODI made everyone shocked, as he finished with figures of 2/22. After the match, Kamboj opened up on how a bad match doesn't affect his motivation.
Anshul Kamboj has been in the headlines following his performances for the Indian team in the first ODI against New Zealand. It was his second ODI, still he went on to finish with impressive figures of 2/22, and won the Player of the Match award.
But if we take a look at his debut game a few weeks back against the West Indies, he was not able to make a mark. He finished with figures of 0/87 in 10 overs, as everyone thought he wouldn't get a chance again. Still, he decided to prove everyone wrong with the help of his skills, which paid off in the first ODI against New Zealand.
After the game, he talked about the same as he said, “One bad match does not decide a player's career. I have been doing the same things right from the start. One bad match doesn't affect me much. It has only given me the motivation to do better. I don't pay attention to the chatter. I focus on my cricket and see how I can improve.”
Our Take
Anshul Kamboj was able to bring down some notable improvements in his bowling performances, which eventually turned out to be helpful for the Indian team. As he finished with the lowest economy rate in this game, it is now necessary for Kamboj to continue this rhythm in the remainder of the series.