Twitter Erupts as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals Chat With Yuvraj Singh
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dominated against UAE in the ACC Rising Stars tournament. He went on to score 204 runs for the team off just 53 balls, completing the chase without any issues. Following the match, he revealed his conversation with Yuvraj Singh before the game.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left no stones unturned as he turned the ACC Rising Stars tournament to a video game. He was able to ravish the UAE bowlers without any trouble after a blistering knock of 204 runs off 53 balls. Even on the ball at which he lost his wicket, he attempted to finish the game with a six.
However, when you look at the tally and tally of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi prior to this match, it was not of that nature at all. He didn't perform too well in Nepal and Pakistan A, but when he came out to bat for the team in UAE, things had changed.
He had a conversation with Yuvraj Singh before this game, which helped him in this knock. He said, “I spoke to Yuvraj Singh sir for almost half an hour, he explained a lot to me about batting. I was very worried, so I spoke to him openly - Sir, I am having these problems. When I am going to bat on the wicket and he explained everything to me for half an hour.”
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Isn't it funny?
@mufaddal_vohra It’s funny how literally no Indian batsmen has ever referred to the Indian national batting coach Kotak. What a waste of a position.— Krishna Anand (@KrishnaAnand_) November 25, 2026
The Indian batsmen reveal that they had a conversation with other players to solve their batting issues. But the batting coach is Sitanshu Kotak in the team.
Next Coach?
@mufaddal_vohra Every one in team taking suggestion from Yuvraj Singh.. So it will best if Yuvraj Singh be made Indian Coach— Ashish Agarwal (@Ashish_A18) November 25, 2026
Every Indian player has now started to take advice from Yuvraj Singh to improve their skills. It seems that he is now the best suited candidate to become the head coach.
New CoE
@mufaddal_vohra BCCI needs to open a Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence. Any player going through a rough patch or battling poor form should be sent there. If anyone knows how to fight back and make a comeback, it's Yuvi! ❤️— कुम्भकर्ण (@TauLankawale) November 25, 2026
Yuvraj Singh should have his own Centre of Excellence by now. He will be able to bring the best talents for the Indian team in the game.