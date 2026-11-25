Mohammad Kaif Slams Team India for ‘Giving Up Early’ Against New Zealand, Questions Bowlers’ Fitness
Mohammad Kaif has raised doubts about India taking an early draw off New Zealand, saying the side requires more physical and mental stamina to perform in Test cricket.
Mohammad Kaif has lashed out at Team India for their decision to settle for an early draw in the first Test against NZ in Wellington, and questioned their approach to the game, while he was still with the Indian team.
There were still 15 overs left when India and New Zealand shook hands. Later, Captain Shubman Gill said they had done so to keep the fast bowlers fresh for the upcoming match, as they were tired of yesterday's performance.
But Kaif did not agree with this. On his YouTube channel, he wondered how Indian pacers have become tired in the first match of a two-match series. He also noted that Akash Deep had recently made his comeback, but Anshul Kamboj was still maturing.
Kaif had mentioned the 2025 England tour, where Mohd Siraj bowled relentlessly at The Oval, and how the Indian team performed then, urging the current team to show more determination and resilience.
Our Take
Test cricket requires patience, stamina and an undaunted spirit of aggression. Managing workloads is crucial in a hectic international schedule, but taking a draw with 15 overs to go is a legitimate question of India's intent. Kaif's talk about the England series emphasises the mindset required to play at the highest level. But the team's decision should also be based on match conditions, player workloads, and the overall requirements of the series.