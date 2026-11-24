Sure Bet of the Day, November 25! Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: A Solid Bet of 1.71

Parimatch Best Odds Brisbane Heat Women 1.71 Place a bet

Why is Brisbane Heat Women Still Well Backed?

The Renegades will look to improve their position after collecting seven points from eight matches, with three wins, four defeats and one no-result. Georgia Wareham will be a key player, having scored 319 runs at an average of 45.57 and a strike rate of 154.1 in 10 matches. She has also taken 14 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.97. Hayley Matthews, with 188 runs, and Tayla Vlaeminck, who has claimed eight wickets, will also be important contributors.

Brisbane Heat Women enter the contest in fourth place with eight points from eight matches, having recorded four victories and four defeats. Grace Harris has been their standout batter, scoring 293 runs at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 164.6. Charli Knott has added 331 runs at 36.78, providing further batting strength. With the ball, Sarah Glenn has taken 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.11, while Lily Bassingthwaighte has claimed 10 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the Junction Oval surface has favoured bowlers in recent T20 matches, batters could face challenges scoring freely. The average first-innings score stands at 146, with teams managing just 136 in the second innings. The pitch offers assistance to both pacers and spinners, making partnerships crucial. With no significant toss advantage observed, Brisbane Heat Women have the edge here