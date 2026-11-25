Paras Mhambrey's introduction will give Punjab Kings some experience and organization in their bowling department. His involvement in India's successful 2024 T20 World Cup campaign makes him an important addition to Ricky Ponting's coaching team. Certification, however, does not guarantee results in coaching. If PBKS are to turn their potential into a maiden IPL title, they need to address their underwhelming consistency in their bowling lineup and build a well-rounded roster at the IPL auction.