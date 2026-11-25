PBKS Make Major Coaching Change Ahead of IPL 2027, Bring in Former India Bowling Coach
Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey is on the radar of Punjab Kings for IPL 2027 as he brings his years of experience to the table for Ricky Ponting's coaching staff.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have appointed former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey as their bowling coach ahead of IPL 2027. The appointment follows their fielding coach Brad Haddin and bowling coach James Hopes, who were both sacked in the last month.
Mhambrey will be on the coaching staff of head coach Ricky Ponting, having previously served under him at Mumbai Indians. From 2021 to 2024, he was the bowling coach of India under Rahul Dravid, leading to the 2023 ODI World Cup final victory and the triumph of the Indian T20 World Cup team in 2024.
He has also played with Mumbai Indians twice - most recently after his assignment to India, before he was axed in a coaching change.
In the meantime, PBKS finished as runners-up in the 2025 edition of the IPL but did not make the playoffs in 2026. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the franchise will go into the auction with Rs 18.60 crore, 19 retained players, and six available.
Our Take
Paras Mhambrey's introduction will give Punjab Kings some experience and organization in their bowling department. His involvement in India's successful 2024 T20 World Cup campaign makes him an important addition to Ricky Ponting's coaching team. Certification, however, does not guarantee results in coaching. If PBKS are to turn their potential into a maiden IPL title, they need to address their underwhelming consistency in their bowling lineup and build a well-rounded roster at the IPL auction.