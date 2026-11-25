Ajinkya Rahane Questions India's Decision to Drop Mohammed Siraj?
Mohammed Siraj was not a part of the Indian team for the first Test match against New Zealand. As India ended up drawing the game, Shubman Gill even said that form came out as an issue for Siraj. However, Rahane opened up on this matter, saying that Siraj should have been backed.
The Indian team is now preparing for the 2nd Test match against New Zealand, which will be taking place from 27 November. As the match comes closer, there are still questions whether the team will be going with Mohammed Siraj for this game or not. He was dropped from the team for the first Test.
And with the Indian team going with the young talent, the match result didn't come out as expected. From winning the game, the team ended up settling for a draw. After the match, Indian captain Shubman Gill even spoke on the exclusion of Siraj, as he claimed that his form was a major issue.
However, Ajinkya Rahane spoke up on the same, as he said, “We were saying Siraj should have played even the last Test match because he is experienced. It's not a problem if a player is out of form, but it's about how you back him. He is a senior player and has won matches. He is probably the highest wicket-taker in this WTC cycle.”
Our Take
The exclusion of Mohammed Siraj is highly questioned by the fans and former players till date. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to make it back to the side for the series decider or not. Along with that, a shocking fact is that India's all SENA wins in this decade have come with Siraj being a part of the playing XI. If the team wants to stay in contention for the WTC final, his availability will be crucial.