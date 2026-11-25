Ben Stokes, David Warner Among Stars in ₹2 Crore IPL Auction Bracket
More than 1200 players have registered themselves for the IPL auction. Out of these, only 29 players have registered themselves at the base price of 2 crore INR. This list includes the names of star performers such as Ben Stokes and David Warner.
The upcoming IPL auction is set to be a massive battle among the teams. And mainly this battle will be for the marquee players, who have registered themselves for a base price of 2 crore rupees. It has been reported that a total of 29 players have registered themselves at this base price.
The list of players is given below:
- Ben Stokes
- Avesh Khan
- Deepak Chahar
- Fazalhaq Farooqi
- Mujeeb ur Rahman
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz
- David Warner
- Jake Fraser-McGurk
- Jhye Richardson
- Mahli Beardman
- Jonny Bairstow
- Sam Billings
- Sonny Baker
- Tom Curran
- Adam Milne
- Ben Sears
- Bevon Jacobs
- Daryl Mitchell
- Devon Conway
- Rachin Ravindra
- Trent Boult
- Will O'Rourke
- Anrich Nortje
- Gerald Coetzee
- Wanindu Hasaranga
- Matheesha Pathirana
- Shai Hope
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Spencer Johnson
Out of these 29 players, only two Indian players have been able to make it to the base price of 2 crore rupees. Moreover, this list also includes some IPL legends such as David Warner, Trent Boult, Jonny Bairstow and more.
Our Take
A total of 29 players have registered themselves at the base price of 2 crore rupees, and it now remains to be seen whether all of them will be able to find a team or not. But it should also be noted that there are just 25 slots left for the overseas players in the upcoming season. The list of overseas players with 2 crore base price already exceeds the same, as the battle between the teams will surely be legendary.