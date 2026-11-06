Twitter Reacts as Aaryavir Sehwag's Brilliant 70 Powers India U-19 to Victory
The Under-19 Asia Cup started with India facing Nepal in its first game. This match also saw the dominance of Aaryavir Sehwag, who scored 70 runs off 52 balls in a 129-run chase. Following his knock, fans have started to praise the talent, with the Sehwag legacy continuing.
The ACC Under-19 Asia Cup had already started, as India played its first match of the tournament today. And in the opening game, the team has been able to start off its campaign with an impressive 10-wicket victory over Nepal Under-19.
One of the players who remained the star for this win was none other than Aaryavir Sehwag. Continuing the legacy of his father, Virender Sehwag, he opened for India Under-19 in the 129 runs chase. Along with that, it should be noted that he took charge of it like no one else.
He went on to score 70 runs off 52 balls, staying not out till the end. Moreover, he completed his maiden half-century in the game with a six.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to his performances:
Koi Nahi Bolega
@mufaddal_vohra Ab koi Nepotism nahi bolega. Jab inka selection hua tha, tab inko kitna jyada Nepo-Nepo bolke hate mila tha. Let's assume, even if they are nepo kids and fail to perform, they will be out of the team. This is a game of skill.— 𝑨𝒃𝒉𝒊ńàv 𝟙𝟠 👑 (@A5rlw) November 6, 2026
Now no one will say that he has been selected due to nepotism. When he got picked, calls for the same grew, but now he has been able to perform well for the team.
Knocking the Doors
@mufaddal_vohra Looks like he is knocking the door and soon as possible to the Indian team. Aryavir Sehwag.— Rustom Imran (@Rustomimran2) November 6, 2026
It can be said that Aaryavir Sehwag is knocking at the doors of the Indian team. He is having a legacy to maintain in the national side.
Classy Player
@mufaddal_vohra Pure classyy player hai yrr.. ek ek shot uff🔥— Narcissistbrahman (@Amanraj08742629) November 6, 2026
The way Aaryavir Sehwag played in this game was pure class. Each and every shot was timed with perfection, showing what a classic player is.