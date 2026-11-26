USA and West Indies Join Hands in Bid for 2034 T20 World Cup
USA and West Indies have submitted bids to host the T20 World Cup 2034. Both countries hosted the tournament back in 2024, where India turned out to be the champions. With slots for the earlier tournaments being booked, the 2034 slot seems suitable for them.
The hosts of the T20 World Cup 2034 could be the same nations which hosted the 2024 edition. It has been reported that the USA and West Indies have submitted joint bids to host the 2034 edition of the tournament, as the ICC has also announced the schedule of events till 2035.
In a quarterly meeting which took place in Bali last week, the ICC announced the schedule for all the events till 2035. England was in contention to host the T20 World Cup in 2034, but the ECB has decided to rule itself out of the same. It should also be noted that the T20 World Cup 2030 will be hosted by England.
Due to this reason, USA and West Indies hosting the tournament together comes as a better option for the ICC. However, it has not been confirmed yet whether these two nations will be able to host the event together. An official announcement with the ICC would confirm things.
Our Take
USA and West Indies hosting a T20 World Cup together brings up a lot of memories for the Indian fans. When these two nations hosted the T20 World Cup in 2024, India went on to end its drought in winning the ICC events. This event also marked the retirements of Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli from the shortest format of the game.