Twitter Reacts as Mohammed Siraj Gets Dropped for 2nd Test
Mohammed Siraj has been dropped from the playing XI once again. Even after calls for his return in the 2nd Test, the team went with Gurnoor Brar for the series decider. Fans have reacted wildly to his exclusion, calling out the captain and coach.
The second Test match between India and New Zealand has started, which is also a series decider. In a crucial game like this, fans expected to have Mohammed Siraj back in the team, after he missed out on the first Test. Moreover, the Indian bowling line-up was also not able to do well without him.
But something opposite happened, as Prasidh Krishna was dropped from the team in place of Gurnoor Brar. While Brar got to make his debut in this game, Mohammed Siraj went on to miss an entire SENA Test series for the first time since his debut.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Biggest Mistake
Siraj’s biggest fault was to become a hero in the Oval Test. His popularity overshadowed Captain Gill and GOAT Bumrah. This was not taken well by Gambhir and BCCI https://t.co/DQ0QHFaV8D— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 27, 2026
One of the biggest mistakes from Mohammed Siraj was to become the hero of Oval Test. Since then, he has not received much opportunities to play for the team.
Feel for Siraj
- Not in T20I plans. - Just played 1 ODI vs New Zealand. - On the bench in Test series. Feel for Mohammed Siraj 💔 it will be really interesting to see who starts in BGT & what is plan for Siraj moving forward. https://t.co/uifaoipnVW— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 26, 2026
Siraj is not a part of the T20I plans, he played just one ODI in the New Zealand tour, and got dropped in both Tests.
Reason?
This is where Gambhir started targeting Siraj...All because Siraj credited Kohli, not him. His ego couldn't handle it. https://t.co/VpzTNRHA2M— Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) November 27, 2026
After the Oval Test win, Mohammed Siraj credited Virat Kohli to a great extent. If he would have credited Gambhir, he would've gotten a chance.
Their Loss
Since Siraj’s debut, India haven’t won a single Test match in SENA without him. The loss is for Gambhir and BCCI🥶 https://t.co/s5VjF1LwEC— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 27, 2026
Ever since Mohammed Siraj has made his debut, all the Tests won by the Indian team in SENA conditions were with him. So this is a loss for Gautam Gambhir and BCCI.