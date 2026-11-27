New Zealand Take Control Despite Batting Collapse on Day 1
New Zealand scored 246/5 in 85 overs by the end of day one of the 2nd Test. The team suffered a collapse, going from 110/1 to 110/4. But Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips prevented the collapse from going down further, giving the Kiwis an upper hand.
The day one of the 2nd Test has come up to an end, and New Zealand has once again been able to recover from a collapse. New Zealand had a good start to the game, as Tom Latham went on to smash a half-century. But soon after, wickets started to fall quickly.
The team went from 110/1 to 110/4 in quick succession, as India had a chance to stage a comeback. But Daryl Mitchell stayed at the crease for a while, before losing his wicket after scoring 31 runs.
Following this, Glenn Phillips joined Tom Blundell at the crease to dominate against the Indian bowlers yet again. As the day came to an end even with an extended play, the Kiwis stood at the score of 246/5, with Blundell being not out at the score of 53 and Phillips scoring 36.
Our Take
The issues with the bowling line-up of the Indian team have returned once again. In the first Test also, New Zealand stood at a collapse but went on to recover the same without any interruptions. And the same story has been repeated yet again in the 2nd test, but this time with one change in the bowling attack. Concerns have also come up surrounding Jasprit Bumrah, who was unable to take wickets in the game.