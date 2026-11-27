Kuldeep Yadav Reveals What Makes His Bond with Rohit Sharma Special
Kuldeep Yadav talked about his bond with Rohit Sharma in a recent interview. Both of them have been playing together for the Indian team for a long time, as they remain eager for the 2027 World Cup. Kuldeep revealed how Rohit is more like a brother to him.
The Indian cricket team has seen various duos of captain and bowlers, who have done immensely well for the team. And one of them is the duo of skipper Rohit Sharma and the spinner, Kuldeep Yadav. There are various moments between the two which are still remembered by the fans.
Whether it is Kuldeep Yadav requesting Rohit to take a review, or whether it was his overthrow which angered Rohit Sharma to a great extent, it shows that the two have shared a great bond together on the field.
Talking about his bond with the Hitman, Kuldeep Yadav said, "Rohit is like an older brother to me, I can't put into words the love and affection he has shown me. He has always treated me as a younger brother - and abused me like one too. Whether it's during matches or away from the game, that's just his way, because he always wants me to do well for the team".
Our Take
Kuldeep Yadav sees Rohit Sharma as his older brother, as the Hitman had his faith in him even in his hard times. He revealed that sometimes he received abuses from the Hitman both on and off the field, just like the younger brothers receive, but it was all to ensure that he gives his best for the team.