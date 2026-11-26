Twitter Reacts as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scores Just 40 in Semi-Final
India A are going against Sri Lanka A in the semi-final clash in the Rising Stars tournament. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed 204 runs in the last game, got out scoring 40 runs in this game. This has sparked a meme fest on Twitter, with fans not being satisfied.
The semi-final match between India A and Sri Lanka A has started, with the Indian batsmen dominating the Lankans without any issues. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma were able to give a good start to the team, as Vaibhav went on to score 40 runs off 27 balls.
Considering the stakes of a semi-final match, the knock of 40 runs also seems good. But this knock has come down from someone who played a double century in the previous match, leading to yet another meme fest for the fans.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
High Standards
@mufaddal_vohra The standards he has set are so high that even 40 seems too slow 🥀 🥀 But Well Played Vaibhav 👏 👏 https://t.co/hpDSrkj57C— Aditya Harsh (@AdityaH20611045) November 26, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has clearly set some high standards. These are so high that even scoring 40 runs is considered slow and low.
Tilak = Vaibhav
@mufaddal_vohra Today Tilak will play Vaibhav's innings with score 53 of 204 balls 🌚— Lucifer 🏏🎬 (@LuciferM_04) November 26, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has lost his wicket which brought Tilak Varma to the crease. Now he will play Vaibhav’s knock, smashing 53 runs off 204 balls.
Getting Old
@mufaddal_vohra Bro getting old… 27 balls Raina would have scored 80+— Yogesh (@yogesharma92) November 26, 2026
The CSK fans have started to take a dig at Vaibhav that he is now getting old. Even Suresh Raina at the age of 27 would have smashed above 80.
Thoda Aur
@mufaddal_vohra थोड़ा और खेल सकता था— Decent X (@decent_dk1234) November 26, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could have played a little longer for the team. And probably he would have broken a few more records in the game.