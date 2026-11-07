Twitter Erupts as Mohammed Shami Announces Test Cricket Retirement
Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket yesterday. On the day he made his Test debut for the Indian team became the day when he also announced his retirement. Fans have gone emotional after his post, with his last Test coming in 2023.
An era has officially come to an end, as Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement. He has retired from the longest format of the game, as he announced his retirement from the Test format yesterday. The retirement post came on his Instagram, where Shami posted a video.
He made his debut for the Indian team on November 6, thirteen years ago. And now on 6 November, he also announced his retirement on the same day which is marked as the date of his debut. This announcement has shocked the cricket fans to a great extent.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Thank You Post
@mufaddal_vohra Abhi Gambhir aayega. Thank you Shami you are a true patriot. There was no one like you in test cricket on your day 😂😂— pseudoengineer (@pseudoer) November 6, 2026
One of them said that now Gautam Gambhir will come and make a Thank You post for Shami. He'll also write praises for Lala’s performances in the longest format.
Dhoni the Legend
@mufaddal_vohra Meanwhile Ms Dhoni playing Test Cricket at the age of 45 in IPL Dhoni the legend ❣️— Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) November 6, 2026
Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket without crossing 40. And there's Dhoni who still plays Test cricket in IPL at the age of 45.
Don't be Late
@mufaddal_vohra Don't be too late BCCI, bring him in ODI— Moonlight🌙 (@Kairavii_Rajput) November 6, 2026
BCCI should not be too late on Mohammed Shami. They should bring him back to the team for the ODI World Cup, before he announces white ball retirement.
Yet at the Top
@mufaddal_vohra He went through personal sufferings ,yet he kept his performance at the top. Thank you Shami Bhai..🙏🙏— Enu_Gotthilla (@VijayarajB) November 7, 2026
Mohammed Shami went through a lot of personal sufferings. But despite all that, he was able to keep his performances for the team at the top.