Rohit Sharma Returns as Mumbai Indians Captain
Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the captain of Mumbai Indians once again. With Hardik Pandya traded to Punjab Kings, the team was left without a skipper for the next season. And now, Rohit has been named as the captain for the upcoming season, to eye the sixth title.
Mumbai Indians has made a massive announcement today, and a change in captaincy has been confirmed. Hardik Pandya was traded to Punjab Kings a few weeks back, leaving the team with many speculations around who could be the new captain of the team. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah remained among the contenders for the same.
But the final name for the captaincy turned out to be their most successful IPL captain. On 27 November at 5:45 PM IST, Mumbai Indians announced Rohit Sharma as their new captain for the upcoming season. The comeback of the Hitman was unexpected, but it has sparked a delight among the fans.
Rohit Sharma is returning to the helm at Mumbai Indians after being their most successful captain in the IPL. Under his captaincy, the team was able to win five IPL titles, as he now aims to lead the franchise to yet another one in the next season.
Our Take
Rohit Sharma being back as a captain for Mumbai Indians is something which MI fans wanted for a long time. In 2024, he was sacked from captaincy with the same going to Hardik Pandya, and this decision was not welcomed by the fans. Now that he has returned as a captain, the Mumbai Cha Raja will be aiming to win the sixth title before he calls off his time in the Indian Premier League.