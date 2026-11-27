Twitter Reacts as Rohit Sharma Is Appointed Mumbai Indians Captain
Rohit Sharma has been named as the captain of Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming season. The five time IPL winning captain now returns to the helm after being removed from the post in 2024. This has sparked a lot of excitement from the fans online.
The MI Family has been missing out on the availability of Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team. Under his captaincy, the team was able to win five IPL titles, as the Mumbai Cha Raja remained at the helm for a long time. He was removed from captaincy when Hardik Pandya was traded to MI back in 2024.
But now that Hardik has been traded to Punjab Kings, Mumbai was left without a captain. While the options available for the team were many, Rohit Sharma turned out to be the best. The Hitman has been named as the captain of the team yet again for the upcoming season.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
All Bowlers
Now suddenly MI bowlers will start looking like this. The golden days are coming 😹 MUMBAI CHA RAJA IS BACK CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA RETURNS https://t.co/ty7s6PGi1C— Prathmesh. (@45Fan_Prathmesh) November 27, 2026
With Rohit Sharma being back as the captain of the team, Mumbai bowlers will be strong. They will be bowling like the Prime West Indies.
Smile Everyone
Smile, everybody, smile! 🥹💙 Mumbai Cha Raja is back! CAPTAIN RO IS BACK! 👑💙 https://t.co/fsY6RBQZJC— Jyran (@Jyran45) November 27, 2026
We didn't have reasons to smile while taking a look at international cricket lately. So, Mumbai Indians decided to give us some reasons, by announcing Rohit Sharma as the captain.
Kingdom Felt Empty
The kingdom felt empty without its King. But after 3 long years, the King is finally returning to bring back the joy, pride, and glory to his kingdom! 👑💙 MUMBAI CHA RAJA IS BACK CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA RETURNS https://t.co/7luoZHijtE— Jyran (@Jyran45) November 27, 2026
Rohit Sharma had built the entire Kingdom of Mumbai Indians. But it felt a lot empty when he was removed from captaincy in 2024.
Can't Take the Legacy
YOU CAN TAKE AWAY THE CAPTAINCY, BUT YOU CAN NEVER TAKE AWAY THE LEGACY MADE BY ROHIT GURUNATH SHARMA. CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA RETURNS MUMBAI CHA RAJA IS BACK https://t.co/0diH6QWcGr— Sohamdave (@sohamdave45) November 27, 2026
Surely the captaincy can be taken from Rohit Sharma at any time. But the legacy which he has built around Mumbai Indians can never fade.