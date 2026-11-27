Shreyas Iyer Set to Return to Action in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Mumbai could get a massive boost in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Ahead of the Super League stages, reports suggest that Shreyas Iyer would join the team. With him, Mumbai will be having a massive boost to its batting line-up with key Indian stars.
The Super League stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy are about to commence from 30 November. With Mumbai once again advancing to this stage, the team has received a massive boost in the form of player availability. Reports suggest that Shreyas Iyer would join the team ahead of the next game.
This comes as a big boost for the team's batting line-up, noting the fact that the Indian captain in the shortest format would be able to join them. At the same time, it will be a reunion for Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, the captains who played together in a few games only.
Shreyas Iyer will be looking forward to having a few games in the domestic, before he prepares for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. His form has been a major concern for the team in the shortest format, as Iyer has not been able to do much well lately.
Our Take
Mumbai will be receiving a major boost with Shreyas Iyer back in the side for the Super League games. Along with that, playing with Suryakumar Yadav could help Shreyas Iyer to gain some experience about leading the Indian side, as he led the team to win the T20 World Cup 2026. Iyer will aim to make a mark with his bat in the tournament, which could help him to gain the much needed confidence.