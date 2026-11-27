Mumbai will be receiving a major boost with Shreyas Iyer back in the side for the Super League games. Along with that, playing with Suryakumar Yadav could help Shreyas Iyer to gain some experience about leading the Indian side, as he led the team to win the T20 World Cup 2026. Iyer will aim to make a mark with his bat in the tournament, which could help him to gain the much needed confidence.