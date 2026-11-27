Mohammed Siraj's Emotional Reaction After 2nd Test Snub Goes Viral
The Indian team made another shocking decision in the 2nd Test. Mohammed Siraj was once again not picked in the playing XI, as selectors went with Gurnoor Brar. But Murali Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane noticed Siraj being emotional after he was dropped.
The Indian team has made some decisions which are being heavily questioned by the fans and cricket analysts worldwide. For the second Test, fans thought that Mohammed Siraj will be able to make his way back to the side, as he missed out on the first Test.
But in his place, the selectors went with Gurnoor Brar, with Siraj missing out on the game yet again. This has sparked a lot of reactions, as Siraj was also seen visibly emotional at the venue. The footage of the same was also shown at Sony Sports network, where Siraj was seen wearing sunglasses after he was not named in the playing XI.
Murali Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane noticed the visuals which were caught on camera. And Karthik immediately said that Siraj must be crying, as he is an emotional person when it comes to the game.
Our Take
With Mohammed Siraj being dropped from the playing XI once again, this has raised some serious questions on his future. It should be noted that India will be having just five games at home after the series against New Zealand, with Siraj not having good records when it comes to the home games. His main strength lies when India plays overseas games, but this time he was ignored by the selectors even in these conditions.