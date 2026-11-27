Nathan Lyon Likely to Be Dropped for 1st Test Against New Zealand
Nathan Lyon could be dropped from the Australian team for the 1st Test against New Zealand. This decision could be taken considering his recent form with the ball. While he remains in contention for the India tour, the New Zealand series remains a question.
The Australian team is about to start its preparations for the first Test match against New Zealand. Being the hosts of the series, the team will have to ensure that they bring out the best line-up for the first Test, scheduled to take place at Perth.
Amidst this, a major change is expected to take place in the team for the first Test. Nathan Lyon could be dropped from the team for this game, following his lean run with the ball in the longest format of the game lately. In his place, the team could go with an extra pacer, which even happened in the series against South Africa.
If that happens, it will be a major blow to Nathan Lyon, who has not been able to do well since his return from the hamstring injury. However, he remains in contention to play for the team in the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to take place in India.
Our Take
Nathan Lyon has been a phenomenal bowler for Australia in the longest format of the game. But ever since he made his return from a hamstring injury, he has not been able to do much well for the team. Considering the fact that the pitch conditions in Perth won't favour him much, Australia looks like they will be keeping no stones unturned to advance to the WTC finals.