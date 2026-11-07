Usman Khawaja Makes a Big Statement on the Sandpapergate Scandal
Usman Khawaja’s book has now been released for the public. And in this book, he has also made a huge statement regarding the sandpapergate scandal. He revealed that the entire team knew about the sandpaper being used, but only three got punished.
Usman Khawaja has released his new book, which is also a biography on his cricket career. Right before this book was released, he even met with the Australian captain, Pat Cummins. The major reason behind this meeting was to show the things he wrote about the sandpapergate scandal.
This scandal was the one which shook Australian cricket to a great extent. Players such as David Warner, Steven Smith, and Cameron Bancroft received immediate suspensions from the game. While most of the things of this scandal were made public, some remained a secret.
And one such secret has now been revealed by Usman Khawaja in his new book. Talking about the same, he wrote, “It was all of us who were involved in the Sandpaper gate. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us”.
Our Take
Almost 8 years after the sandpapergate scandal, a major revelation has now been made. All the players who took the field, were present in the dressing room, the support staff, and more, knew about the same. But the accountability came in the hands of captain and vice captain, along with Cameron Bancroft, who was caught with the sandpaper.