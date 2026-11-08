Arjun Rajput Steals the Show for India U-19 Against Pakistan
The stakes were high in the Under-19 Asia Cup, as India and Pakistan faced each other. As the India Under-19 batsmen struggled to score runs, Arjun Rajput took the charge. He went on to score a century for the team off just 80 balls.
The Under-19 Asia Cup got even more heated for the Indian fans to witness, as the clash of the titans, India and Pakistan took place. India was batting first in this game, as they saw the dominance of Pakistani bowlers in the first half of their innings.
Pakistan was able to put India Under-19 at the score of 42/4, as fans thought that things were now over for the Indian team. But to the rescue came Arjun Rajput, who dominated the Pakistani bowlers like no other. In a situation where other batsmen would try to save a collapse, he did something else.
Arjun Rajput attacked the bowlers without any issues, and he even went on to bring a solid century in just 80 balls. With his knock of 107 runs, India Under-19 managed to post 208 runs on the board before being all out.
Our Take
Arjun Rajput has shown that no matter the situation of the game, even the young talents of the Indian team are able to maintain the momentum and steal the game from the opposition. The team had various talented players in the form of Lakshay Raichandani, Aaryavir Sehwag, and Anvay Dravid. But today wasn't their day, yet Arjun Rajput decided to take the charge without any issues.