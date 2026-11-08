Arjun Rajput has shown that no matter the situation of the game, even the young talents of the Indian team are able to maintain the momentum and steal the game from the opposition. The team had various talented players in the form of Lakshay Raichandani, Aaryavir Sehwag, and Anvay Dravid. But today wasn't their day, yet Arjun Rajput decided to take the charge without any issues.