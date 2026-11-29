Twitter Erupts as Mohammed Siraj Misses Out Even as Concussion Substitute
Akash Deep suffered a concussion while batting against Matt Henry. As the Indian team required a substitute, Prasidh Krishna was brought in to the team in place of Akash Deep. Fans have started to question the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj.
The Indian fans expected that Mohammed Siraj will be able to make it back to the team, as a concussion substitute. Akash Deep, who took five wickets in the first innings of the game, went on to suffer a concussion while he was batting against Matt Henry.
When the Indian team had to bring down a substitute for Akash Deep, fans thought it would be Mohammed Siraj. He has not been a part of the team across any games in the Test series, despite being India's leading wicket-taker in the current WTC cycle.
However, Prasidh Krishna was brought in as a concussion substitute, sparking reactions from the fans on Twitter:
Siraj to Expose
So, they didn't add Mohammed Siraj as replacement of Akashdeep coz they knew that Siraj gonna take wickets & gonna expose this ghante ka captain & coach??— Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) November 29, 2026
One of the main reasons Siraj was not brought in as a concussion was that he would take wickets and expose the coach and captain.
Gambhir views Siraj
This is how Gambhir still views Mohammed Siraj https://t.co/c2JzpT8Js3— RCB Xtra (@Rcb_Xtra) November 29, 2026
Everyone sees Mohammed Siraj as a player of Gujarat Titans, who still doesn't get to play. But Gambhir sees him as an RCB player, due to which he is not picked.
Come on
Laut aao Md viv richard Siraj 😭😭 #INDvsNZ https://t.co/C7voZap2dz— PULKIT KANSAL (@PulkitK107) November 29, 2026
Mohammed Siraj has given a life update. Earlier he didn't use to get his name in the playing XI, now he misses out even as a concussion substitute.
Series Costed
@CricCrazyJohns Not including him in playing XI is costing Indian in test series. #INDvsNZ— Shuvlendu Kumar (@Shuvlendu) November 29, 2026
Not including Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI has cost the team various things. And now it will probably cost them the series as well.