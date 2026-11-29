Virat Kohli Opens Up on His Emotions After India's Historic Gabba Triumph
Virat Kohli recalled his emotions when India won the Gabba Test in 2021. After losing the first Test, Kohli went back home for the birth of his first child. However, he was watching the game on his mobile while sitting in the hospital.
The Indian team has secured various impressive wins in SENA countries this decade. But none of them comes close to the win secured by the young Indian side in Gabba. It came at a time when India was standing without its captain, Virat Kohli, in the last two games.
But Kohli recalled the win secured by the young Indian side in this game. In a recent interview, he said, “I was in the hospital for the birth of my child, and I was watching the match on my phone. I watched the partnership between Shardul and Washington until about 15 minutes before we had to go in for the break.”
He also talked about the spirit of the team, as he said, “The kind of character and belief shown by the whole squad throughout that series and in that Gabba Test, with so many young players stepping up when nobody gave us a chance, made it one of the most special victories.”
Our Take
Virat Kohli has been the leader who brought out the best for the Indian team in the Test format. Even when he was not a part of the team for the remaining two Tests in the series against Australia, the team kept fighting like they always did under his captaincy. And it yielded some historic results to the Indian team, as the Gabba win is still cherished to a great extent.